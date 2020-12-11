US Bancorp DE Sells 2,456 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.79% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TRTY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. Cambria Trinity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

