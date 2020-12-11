US Bancorp DE Sells 4,575 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

