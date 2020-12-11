US Bancorp DE Sells 46,391 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REZI opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

