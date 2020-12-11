US Bancorp DE Sells 9,163 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suzano were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE SUZ opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUZ. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.