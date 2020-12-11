US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

NYSE AA opened at $24.01 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

