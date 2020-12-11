Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,380 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,574,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $174.88 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,455 shares of company stock valued at $31,286,162 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

