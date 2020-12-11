Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth $3,473,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $3,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2,734.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 180,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Insiders have sold 209,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $14.88 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $431.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.