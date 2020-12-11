Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

