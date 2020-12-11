Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.