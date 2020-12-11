Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $356,000 in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,790.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,507. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

