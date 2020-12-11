Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $408,000 in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $64.89 on Friday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76 and a beta of -0.13.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSX. Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

