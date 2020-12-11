Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 617,529 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $11,066,000.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.32. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eHealth’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

