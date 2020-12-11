Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 208.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

