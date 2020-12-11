Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,922 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,838,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $29.57 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

