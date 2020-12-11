Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,258 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

