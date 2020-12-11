Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,322 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,430,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after buying an additional 117,035 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

