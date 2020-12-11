Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

