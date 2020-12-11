Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $208,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

