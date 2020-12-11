Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

