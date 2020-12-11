Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 383 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,386.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of FEMB opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

