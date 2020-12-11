Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,197,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

