Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $302.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.66 and a 200-day moving average of $270.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $308.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

