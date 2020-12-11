Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,799 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,927.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

VCIT stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

