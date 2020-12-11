Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,952 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $64.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

