Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

