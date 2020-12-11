Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $28.16 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

