Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

