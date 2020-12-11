Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $999,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 940.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 114,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.