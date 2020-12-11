Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $90.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

