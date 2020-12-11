Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

