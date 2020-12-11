Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,767.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,725.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,553.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,761.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

