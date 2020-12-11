Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $905,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,831,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,513,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,928,000 after buying an additional 2,868,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 712,106 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 787,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 256,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.