Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.