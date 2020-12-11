Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,019 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 270,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.50 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

