Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 897 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,419 shares of company stock worth $170,265,210. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $277.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.