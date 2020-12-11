Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,691,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Meta Financial Group accounts for about 2.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.55% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 234,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,093 over the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.