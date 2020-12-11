Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $106.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

