Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $96.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

