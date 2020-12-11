World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

