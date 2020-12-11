Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xylem were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

