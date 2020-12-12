178,196 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $47,017,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $36,801,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $2.2591 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

