218,854 Shares in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Banco Macro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 1,328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $16.46 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

