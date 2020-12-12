85,800 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE VIR opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,630.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $120,656.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,856.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,429 shares of company stock worth $3,000,378.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

