Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 40.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE ATGE opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

