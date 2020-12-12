Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Alarm.com worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 1,733,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alarm.com by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,505 shares of company stock worth $15,974,276 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

