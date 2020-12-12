Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 55.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 58,638 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 165.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

