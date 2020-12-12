Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTG) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTG) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 817,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 270,488 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 118.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 123,098 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

ALTG stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

