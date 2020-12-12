Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 103,208 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

THR opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of 118.87 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

