Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 656,647 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 655.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,647 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Kadmon by 127.3% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 3,598,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,827,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

