Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 97,534 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.64% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 99,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $31.30 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $624.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

